Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.87 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $124.51 million and $30.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.29 or 0.00024717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

