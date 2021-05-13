GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,488,740 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

