GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

