GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

