Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.93. 150,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

