Geier Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.9% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 5,754,102 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

