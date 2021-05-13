Geier Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.30. 444,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.