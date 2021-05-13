Geier Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,684 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 105,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 630,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 735,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,618,633. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

