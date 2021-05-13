Geier Asset Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geier Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.53. 129,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

