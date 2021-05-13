Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $125.07 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.07 million and $7.93 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

