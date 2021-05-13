General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 26,532 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

