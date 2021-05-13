General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.41 billion and the lowest is $9.16 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

GD opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

