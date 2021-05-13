General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.