General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. General Electric reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 1,446,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,917,031. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

