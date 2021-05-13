General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

