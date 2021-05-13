Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and $4.97 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00017383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

