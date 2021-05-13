Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

