Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $539.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 539 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 539 ($7.04), with a volume of 16618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

