Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,696.64

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.64 ($61.36) and traded as high as GBX 4,850 ($63.37). Genus shares last traded at GBX 4,700 ($61.41), with a volume of 92,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Genus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,078.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,696.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,003 shares of company stock worth $4,840,680.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.