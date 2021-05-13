Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.37

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 136438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.