Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 1,214,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,556. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

