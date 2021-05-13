George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to $127.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. George Weston has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

