GET Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $50.15 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

GET Protocol

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

