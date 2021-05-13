Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 608,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Ready Capital by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

