Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 185,503 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
