GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,341 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £134.10 ($175.20).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,291 ($16.87) per share, for a total transaction of £116.19 ($151.80).

On Monday, March 1st, Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

GSK stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,353.40 ($17.68). 4,733,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,320.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,335.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719 ($22.46). The company has a market cap of £68.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.