Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

GSL stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.