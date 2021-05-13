Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

