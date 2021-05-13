Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.89.

GLOB traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $204.53. 271,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

