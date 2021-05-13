Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.89.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.53. The company had a trading volume of 271,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.