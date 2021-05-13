Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.69 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 271,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,808. Globant has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.89.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.