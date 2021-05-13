Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

GLOB stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 271,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. Globant has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.89.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

