GMB Trading Down 50.5% Over Last Week (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One GMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GMB has a total market capitalization of $512,109.87 and $147.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GMB

