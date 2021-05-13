GoByte Price Tops $0.12 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $18,320.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008869 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

