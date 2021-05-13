goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE GSY traded up C$4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$142.67. 107,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$137.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.08. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$43.07 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

