goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$167.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.80.

Shares of EHMEF traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. goeasy has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $126.64.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

