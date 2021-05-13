goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$167.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.40.

GSY traded up C$4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$142.61. 105,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$43.07 and a 1-year high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 in the last quarter.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

