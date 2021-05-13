goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.40.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$142.61. 105,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,859. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

