goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$167.00 at National Bank Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$4.91 on Thursday, reaching C$143.21. The company had a trading volume of 117,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,042. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$43.07 and a 52-week high of C$157.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last quarter.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

