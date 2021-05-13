Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 19,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,734,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

