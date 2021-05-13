GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$3.60 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.75 target price on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Shares of GGD traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.34. 666,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$649.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.35 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.