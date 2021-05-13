GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 5,322,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,891. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

