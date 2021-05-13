GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

