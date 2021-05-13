Gold Fields Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 23,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average daily volume of 2,665 call options.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,748. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

