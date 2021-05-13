Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 248,754 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.60.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

