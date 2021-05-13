GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 4,597,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.07.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

