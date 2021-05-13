GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.
Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 4,597,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
