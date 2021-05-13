Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £288.66 million and a PE ratio of -36.03. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 94.55 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

