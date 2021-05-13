Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Cap of $6.11 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

