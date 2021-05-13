Graft Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,641.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Graft has a market capitalization of $592,058.71 and $1,641.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00808570 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

