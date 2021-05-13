GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

